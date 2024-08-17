Brokerages Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Target Price at $1.11

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.11.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP increased its position in FTC Solar by 200.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.24 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.59.
FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.
