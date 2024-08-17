Brokerages Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT at $47.00

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Stock Down 4.0 %

FOXF stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $112.85. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 14,180.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.