Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Target Price at $168.67

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.78.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,045,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,453,000 after purchasing an additional 280,145 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 205,057 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,046,000 after purchasing an additional 179,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $15,637,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $231.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.22 and its 200-day moving average is $213.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $266.39.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

