Brokerages Set Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target at $76.80

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Enova International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENVA

Enova International Price Performance

ENVA stock opened at $82.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.45. Enova International has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $88.42.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In related news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $2,484,788.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enova International news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $238,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $660,938.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,028 shares of company stock worth $5,495,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Enova International by 27.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Enova International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.