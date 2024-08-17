BMO Capital Markets Raises Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$6.75

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark lowered Crew Energy from a buy rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.55.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$7.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.61 and a 52 week high of C$7.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

