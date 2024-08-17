BMO Capital Markets Raises Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$14.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.30.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.71%.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
