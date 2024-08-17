Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 37.3% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Investments & Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $216,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.99. 6,731,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

