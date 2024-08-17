Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3,254.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,561,000 after acquiring an additional 49,545 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,436,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after acquiring an additional 951,369 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at $77,426,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE J traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,622. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

