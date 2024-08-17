Blue Trust Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 155.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of GATX by 11.2% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE GATX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.24. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $151.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,472.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

