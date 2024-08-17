Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,912,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after purchasing an additional 507,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 519,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,665,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AIT traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.56. 378,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $223.15.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.