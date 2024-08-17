Blue Trust Inc. Buys 614 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $560.13. The stock had a trading volume of 912,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $564.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

