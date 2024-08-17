Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $3,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,911 shares of company stock worth $12,541,978. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.