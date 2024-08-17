Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 8,035 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 65.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,582,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,228,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

