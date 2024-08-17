Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Up 11.0% in July

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Biofrontera

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biofrontera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 504,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Biofrontera accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 9.91% of Biofrontera as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Friday.

Biofrontera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 333,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.46. Biofrontera has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $9.70.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.22). Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 69.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,390.99%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biofrontera will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Biofrontera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

Featured Stories

