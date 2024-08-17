Berenberg Bank Boosts Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $1,050.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $956.88.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

NYSE LLY opened at $921.67 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $966.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $878.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $804.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.