Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) SVP Sells $122,148.98 in Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $122,148.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,074.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Edward Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of Belden stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76.

BDC opened at $101.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.06. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $102.47.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Belden by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 64,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Belden by 198.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 53,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

