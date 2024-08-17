Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 1.8 %
BBGI stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $20.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.00.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
