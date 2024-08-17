Barrington Research Weighs in on Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $5.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.77. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $27.62 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $10.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $164.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.27.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,659.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $631,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,902. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,323,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,593,000 after acquiring an additional 358,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after purchasing an additional 127,783 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

