Bank of America Cuts Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $135.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.50.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $135.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.88. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

