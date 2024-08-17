Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BLDP. CIBC reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities cut Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.11.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $562.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 89,643 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 353,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

