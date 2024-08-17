B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Shares Down 21.9%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) fell 21.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $7.19. 444,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,105% from the average session volume of 36,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

