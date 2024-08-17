Atyr PHARMA’s (ATYR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

ATYR stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. Atyr PHARMA has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 41,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $71,430.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 354,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

