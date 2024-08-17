AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,100 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 335,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 516.4 days.
AtkinsRéalis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF remained flat at $40.25 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. AtkinsRéalis has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $44.03.
About AtkinsRéalis
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AtkinsRéalis
- What is a SEC Filing?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for AtkinsRéalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtkinsRéalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.