Argus Lowers IDEX (NYSE:IEX) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.33.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $196.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.31. IDEX has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 38.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

