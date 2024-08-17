APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Update

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 16,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in APA by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of APA by 75.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on APA. Truist Financial increased their price target on APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.27.

APA Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,692. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. APA has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that APA will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

