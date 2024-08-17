Analyzing Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) & GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI)

GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of GSV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GSV and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSV 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 1 4 6 0 2.45

Earnings and Valuation

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $28.70, suggesting a potential upside of 14.50%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than GSV.

This table compares GSV and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.29 billion 3.93 $388.30 million $2.01 12.47

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than GSV.

Profitability

This table compares GSV and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSV N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 29.44% 21.18% 14.45%

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats GSV on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSV

GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

