Analysts Set The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) PT at $21.71

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

AES Price Performance

NYSE AES opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.08. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 76.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 107,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 46,671 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of AES by 10.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 9.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

