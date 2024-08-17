Analysts Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Target Price at $48.90

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 338.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NOG stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

