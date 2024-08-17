Analysts Set First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Target Price at C$40.67

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.67.

Several analysts recently commented on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FN

First National Financial Stock Performance

First National Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of FN stock opened at C$37.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.39. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.86 and a one year high of C$41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 10.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 41,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,475,459.70. 71.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.