Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday. The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. 55,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 25,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Alphawave IP Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

