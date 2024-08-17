AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, Zacks reports.
AlloVir Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $0.74 on Friday. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $85.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.78.
About AlloVir
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AlloVir
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.