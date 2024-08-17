AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $0.74 on Friday. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $85.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

