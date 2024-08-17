Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright downgraded Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $292.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 396,506 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

