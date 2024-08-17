Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Up 6.9%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.01. 407,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 550,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.82 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 103,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 364,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

