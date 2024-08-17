Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Up 6.9%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.01. 407,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 550,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.82 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 103,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 364,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
