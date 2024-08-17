Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Up 9.4%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 51,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 129,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Afya from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Afya by 136.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Afya by 41.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 19.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

