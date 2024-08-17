Aevo (AEVO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $281.78 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aevo has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Aevo has a total market capitalization of $281.78 million and approximately $29.60 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,408,770.7383884 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.34003235 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $36,184,417.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

