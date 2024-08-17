Acala Token Price Hits $0.0537 on Top Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $54.80 million and $3.45 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05229332 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,305,409.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

