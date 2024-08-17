AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.50

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and traded as low as $18.17. AB SKF (publ) shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 16,505 shares changing hands.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

