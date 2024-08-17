902 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 902 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $653.53. 765,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,588. The company has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $630.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.78.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.77.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

