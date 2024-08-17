4J Wealth Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 1.8% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

