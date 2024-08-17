4,078 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 676,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,798,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 20.3% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in General Mills by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $69.03. 2,316,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $74.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

