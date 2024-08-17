2,094 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after buying an additional 8,933,912 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,370,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $130,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,177 shares of company stock worth $4,245,835. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $101.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,037. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $104.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

