19,346 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,801,723. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 25,911,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,278,254. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $307.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

