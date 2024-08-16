Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.78.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XENE stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.