Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XELB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,583. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.41. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Brands in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

