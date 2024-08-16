Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.43. The company had a trading volume of 479,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,064. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of NICE by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NICE by 1,340.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,217,000 after purchasing an additional 434,789 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 49.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,188,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,168,000 after purchasing an additional 394,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NICE by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,402,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

