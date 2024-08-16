Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.09.

Walmart Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $588.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 25.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 44,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 22,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $45,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

