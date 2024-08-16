Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.22. 389,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,827,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $70,333,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,737,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,901,000 after buying an additional 2,659,117 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Vipshop by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,792,000 after buying an additional 2,593,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after buying an additional 2,273,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 155.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,483,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,902 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

