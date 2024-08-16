Vertiv’s (VRT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.22.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,339,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

