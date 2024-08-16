United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $13.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
Read Our Latest Report on UNFI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United Natural Foods Price Performance
UNFI opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $798.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.68.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Natural Foods
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.