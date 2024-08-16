United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $13.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 2,136.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 657,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 627,930 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,773,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 587,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,587,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 321,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,267,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after buying an additional 237,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $798.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.68.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

