Truist Financial Trims Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Target Price to $15.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSTM. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verastem from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Verastem from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. Verastem has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.20.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Verastem will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 4,172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

